Borden Cheese is sending people home for the holidays

Borden Cheese said it is awarding $100,000 to be used for travel fare to help families across the country spend time together to celebrate their holiday traditions and create new cherished memories. Through its national contest, Borden Home for the Holidays, the brand — used under license by Kansas City, Kan.-based Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) — is offering each contest winner a $500 Visa cash gift card to help pay for airfare, train tickets, rental cars or other travel expenses to help him or her make it home this year.

"Families are more spread out than ever, and the costs associated with getting home can be prohibitive," said Flavia Panza, senior director of marketing, DFA. "What better way to spread love and joy than by ensuring people are able to be with their families and enjoy special holiday moments meant to be shared together."

Consumers are encouraged to enter by visiting BordenHomefortheHolidays.com and sharing why it is important to them to get home this holiday season. The contest runs from Nov. 19, 2017, through Dec. 8, 2017. Winners will be notified on Dec. 11, 2017. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.