Dairy Foods & BeveragesCultured Dairy
Functional Greek yogurt

Mopro Nutrition eyes the fitness market with new high-protein, clean-label Greek yogurt

The functional, whole-milk Greek yogurt contains 24 grams of protein per serving and is low in sugar.

Mopro Greek yogurt
October 20, 2017
KEYWORDS Greek yogurt products / high-protein dairy / new dairy products / yogurt products
Reprints
No Comments

A new functional Greek yogurt product from Mopro Nutrition LLC, Birmingham, Mich., brings protein to a new level.

The whole-milk Greek yogurt is infused with CFM (cross-flow microfiltration method) whey protein isolate (WPI). It's the first pre-made product to use CFM WPI, according to Michael Moran, founder/CEO of Mopro. CFM is a natural, non-chemical process that uses proprietary membrane techniques to create a highly pure (>90%), nutritionally superior and undenatured WPI, according to Michael Moran, founder/CEO of Mopro.

"We are unique in the fact that we are a dairy product, but we are going after the fitness market to try to replace protein bars/shakes," Moran said. "We seek to become the bridge between the food and supplement segments."

The yogurt is also very low in sugar and contains probiotics. A 5.3-ounce serving of vanilla flavor contains 250 calories, 13 grams of fat, 4 grams of sugar (1 added) and 24 grams of protein. It’s made with just six natural ingredients. More flavors are in development.

Mopro is sold in natural/health-focused grocery stores and gyms (traditional and CrossFit) in Upstate New York (Albany/Saratoga Springs).  The suggested retail price is $3.99.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.