Perry’s Ice Cream releases Buffalo Sabres-themed premium ice cream

Perry’s Ice Cream, Akron, N.Y., released a Buffalo Sabres-themed ice cream called “Let’s Dough Buffalo.” The ice cream is inspired by the professional ice hockey team. It’s made with a combination of cookie dough-flavored ice cream, crushed cookie swirls and cookie dough pieces. The ice cream is sold in western New York, upstate New York and western Pennsylvania, in stores such as Wegmans. It retails for $6.19 per 1.5-quart container. A portion of proceeds from every purchase will go toward the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.