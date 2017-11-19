Kraft Heinz adds flavors to Cottage Doubles lines

Chicago- and Pittsburgh-based Kraft Heinz added new flavor varieties to its Breakstone’s and Knudsen Cottage Doubles lines: mango habanero and honey vanilla.

Doubles feature a dual-compartment container with cottage cheese on one side and a flavor mix-in in another, allowing consumers to add as much flavor as they want. The suggested retail price is $1.25 per 4.7-ounce tub.

Breakstone’s Doubles are sold nationally at retailers such as Walmart, Publix, Kroger and Ahold/Delhaize. Knudsen Doubles are primarily sold at Walmart, Albertson’s/Safeway and other West Coast Regional retailers.

