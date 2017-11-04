Lioni’s on-the-go fresh mozzarella bites

Lioni Latticini Inc., Union, N.J., introduced an on-the-go package of fresh mozzarella balls called Snack Bites. The cheese is sold in a 7.6-ounce resealable pouch that contains six individual four-piece (1.3-ounces) vacuum-sealed packages.

A 1.3-ounce serving contains 90 calories, 6 grams of fat and 7 grams of protein. The cheese is available in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in stores such as Kings Food Market, Balducci’s, D’agostino, West Side Market and Delicious Orchards. It retails for $6.99 to $7.99 per pouch.

