Arla Foods launches cream cheese in squeezable tubes

Arla Foods USA, Basking Ridge, N.J., launched a new format — cream cheese in squeeze tubes. The company said it designed the cream cheese for "busy moms" and with children in mind. It comes in plain and strawberry flavors and is sold in 6.2-ounce squeezable bottles.

The tube features a curved shape, ideal for a child’s hand, making it easy to apply cream cheese to a variety of snacks and foods, the company said.

The cream cheese is made with just buttermilk, cream, skim, whey protein concentrate, salt and cheese culture. It's is sold nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.99.