Serac releases aseptic packaging solution with BlueStream

Press release - Serac introduces an aseptic packaging solution with BlueStream. This innovative solution can help to reduce environmental impact, according to the company.

Serac uses its expertise in container treatment based on dry processes with an industrial sterilization solution using ebeam technology. BluStream is a real technological breakthrough in the aseptic filling of plastic bottles. The system is capable of a 5 log bacteriological reduction on Bacillus Pumilus without leaving any chemical residue (eliminating the potential consumption of chemical agents in the decontaminate bottle). BluStream is especially interesting for manufacturers wishing to highlight:

Production processes that respect both human beings and the environment.

Brands that follow natural trends and target sensitive consumers (babies, allergic people, etc.).

Quick sterilization without chemical products

Unlike peracetic acid (PAA) and hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) treatments that rely on chemical principles, BluStream is based on a physical process. It uses an issuer which throws an electron beam over the container’s surface. Electrons quickly destroy micro-organisms by breaking their DNA chains. This enables BluStream to achieve a 5 log bacteriological reduction on Bacillus Pulumilus with a 1.5 liter bottle in about five seconds. Without the use of chemicals, BluStream ensures that containers are totally free of any toxic residue.

Simpler and economical

BluStream is a simpler process which makes sterilization easier to monitor. The BluStream process only depends on three critical easy-to-control parameters (voltage, current intensity and exposure time). The treatment is also more economical in production because it requires no chemicals, no water, no compressed air, and a minimum increase in electrical consumption comparable to the H₂O₂ treatment.

Continuous and complete sterilization in a compact unit

Serac’s BluStream unit is more compact than PAA and H₂O₂; the floor area is only 215 square feet (20m2) for a rate up to 36,000 bottles per hour. Bottles are treated on two successive carousels; the first one for the exterior treatment and the second one for the interior treatment of the bottle.

For all products packed in plastic bottles

BluStream treatment is compatible with all kinds of plastics; HDPE, PET, PP, PS, whatever their weight or shape (off handle). All bottle sizes can also be treated, provided that the neck diameter is above or equal to 30 mm. Treatment efficiency allows this method to be used for high-acid products (fruit juices) as well as for low-acid products (cow milk, soy milk, other vegetable milks and all nutritional products).

Serac offers with BluStream a cutting-edge sterilization solution which reinforces its position as an expert in the aseptic filling of bottles. Apart from the new machines, BluStream sterilization will also be available on the modernization of existing lines.



SOURCE: Serac