Toma Leche celebrates the holidays with El Chavo

The California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creators of the iconic got milk? campaign and its Spanish-language counterpart Toma Leche, are making the holiday season bright with fun family activities, milk and snacks and the popular El Chavo characters dressed as Los Tres Reyes at retail locations across California from Dec. 8 through Dec. 21, 2017, and from Jan. 4 to Día de Los Reyes ("Kings Day") on Jan. 6, 2018.

The most-watched show on Mexican television, El Chavo entertained generations of fans across Latin America. Millions of viewers who have embraced the eponymous main character for his wholesome, pure authenticity and innocence still watch the animated version and reruns in Latin America and on Spanish-language networks in the United States.

At participating retail locations, grocery shoppers preparing for the holidays will be able to enjoy a quick snack paired with milk at Toma Leche sampling stations, as well as partake in celebratory holiday activities, including arts and crafts and a Rosca Spin Wheel for a chance to win prizes such as Toma Leche and El Chavo tote bags and notebooks, San Clemente, Calif.-based CMPB said.

As a special treat, consumers are invited to take festive holiday pictures together with life-size characters from El Chavo inside a large snow globe at a number of retail locations.

"The holidays are a special time that connect family and friends through our cultural traditions, meals and celebrations," said Steve James, executive director, CMPB. "And whether it's at the center of the holiday table or paired with a delicious snack, the holidays are always better with milk."

Additionally, customers at more than 120 Vallarta Supermarkets, El Super, Northgate, Arteaga's and La Preciosa retail locations throughout California, including Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Fresno, San Diego, San Francisco, Salinas and Sacramento, will be treated to a holiday snack paired with a glass of milk while they shop for holiday meal essentials. Those who purchase milk in-store will receive a free El Chavo/Toma Leche branded lunchbox as their gift with purchase, CMPB stated.

A complete list of events, dates and participating retailers across California is available at www.tomaleche.com and www.tuinnerchavo.com.