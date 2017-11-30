Chobani adds new yogurt line, more flavor varieties

Alongside the news of Norwich, N.Y.–based Chobani’s brand revamp (read more about that here) the company has expanded its line with new flavors and added a new Greek yogurt product. As part of the brand update, the company redesigned all of the packaging, see more about that here.

Beginning in December, Chobani is rolling out its first-ever regional offering, Chobani with a Hint Of — a simply crafted, blended Greek yogurt made with only natural ingredients, hand-selected varietal real fruits and spices for less sweetness. Retailing at $1.49 per 5.3-ounce cup, "A Hint Of" will be available first in Pacific, Northeast and Florida markets, and expand to national distribution in July 2018.

“A Hint Of” offers a new option with only natural sweeteners. A serving of the strawberry flavor contains 120 calories, 2.5 grams of fat, 9 grams of sugar and 12 grams of protein per 5.3-ounce cup. It’s available in five flavors:

Madagascar vanilla cinnamon

Wild blueberry

Monterey strawberry

Gili cherry

Alphonso mango

More new yogurt flavors

The company also added new varieties to its existing yogurt lines.