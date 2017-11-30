Chobani adds new yogurt line, more flavor varieties
The company introduced a low-sugar yogurt option, in addition to new varieties of Flip, Smooth and updated all its packaging.
Alongside the news of Norwich, N.Y.–based Chobani’s brand revamp (read more about that here) the company has expanded its line with new flavors and added a new Greek yogurt product. As part of the brand update, the company redesigned all of the packaging, see more about that here.
Beginning in December, Chobani is rolling out its first-ever regional offering, Chobani with a Hint Of — a simply crafted, blended Greek yogurt made with only natural ingredients, hand-selected varietal real fruits and spices for less sweetness. Retailing at $1.49 per 5.3-ounce cup, "A Hint Of" will be available first in Pacific, Northeast and Florida markets, and expand to national distribution in July 2018.
“A Hint Of” offers a new option with only natural sweeteners. A serving of the strawberry flavor contains 120 calories, 2.5 grams of fat, 9 grams of sugar and 12 grams of protein per 5.3-ounce cup. It’s available in five flavors:
- Madagascar vanilla cinnamon
- Wild blueberry
- Monterey strawberry
- Gili cherry
- Alphonso mango
More new yogurt flavors
The company also added new varieties to its existing yogurt lines.
- Smooth strawberry banana and mixed berry: Two popular flavors added to Chobani’s first ever non-Greek yogurt platform.
- Flip Honey Crunch Bunch: Inspired from the iconic cereal brand, with honey yogurt, corn flakes, honey oat bunches and glazed pumpkin seeds.
- Flip Tropical Daybreak: Offering steady morning energy with pineapple coconut yogurt, ancient grain clusters, coconut chips and dried pineapple.
- Whole milk vanilla chocolate chunk: Dark chocolate chunks, folded into a Madagascar vanilla yogurt.
- Limited Batch cherry vanilla blended: Combined two of our most popular flavors into a blended yogurt to create a flavor experience that is familiar yet unique.
- Limited Batch mint chocolate chunk: Inspired by one of America’s favorite ice cream flavors, with mint yogurt blended with chocolate pieces to deliver a more nutritious snack that’s packed with protein.
- Limited Batch Flip Buttercrunch Blast: Features crunchy candy-bar toffee pieces, peanut butter clusters, chocolate cookies and roasted peanuts mixed into a chocolate yogurt.
