Sugar reduction, a common responsibility

Public health authorities, health professionals, the food and drink industry, and many consumers are united in their concerns… the issue can’t be sugar-coated anymore… many aspects of our modern lifestyle, are leading to an epidemic of ill health across the world. One very important ingredient in this is sugar - adults and children in many countries simply consume too much. We need to reduce the amount of sugar that we eat drastically. This paper explores the factors behind these concerns and options for sugar reduction that can offer additional health benefits.

Download the White Paper (PDF)