Multi-Conveyor's parallel systems help reduce downtime

Multi-Conveyor built an accumulation system featuring Alpine Incline and Decline, Pneumatic Divert and Product Reject technologies. Multi-Conveyor offers a mild steel-constructed table-top system designed to transport empty bottles between a labeler and a filler. The

accumulation “loop” consists of one incline alpine conveyor and one decline alpine conveyor capable of holding nearly six full minutes of product. Should the labeler go down, the accumulation loop will reintroduce product into the transportation line. If the filler goes down, the accumulation loop will accept product until it fills up. This keeps the upstream equipment running or even allows for production line slowdown instead of completely stopping the line, causing unnecessary downtime.

