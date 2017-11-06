ALPMA celebrates its 70th anniversary

ALPMA Alpenland Maschinenbau GmbH, Rott am Inn, Germany, celebrated its 70th anniversary in September. The company gathered with invited guests from around the globe and its employees at an open-house event.

For the family-owned business, now in its third generation, the event was dominated by several hundred invited guests from business, the media and politics. The event began with welcoming addresses and a speech by Ilse Aigner, Deputy Minister-President of Bavaria and Bavarian State Minister of Economic Affairs. Gottfried Hain, son of ALPMA’s founder, also spoke and took a look back on the company’s beginnings and rapid growth.

In addition, ALPMA Managing Directors Frank Eberle and Gisbert Strohn reviewed the recent history of the company, which, with the support of the ALPMA Group’s 800 employees, has advanced to become the global market leader for dairy processing over the past few decades. A fact recently confirmed in the magazine Wirtschaftswoche.

“Though Europe continues to be the largest market for cheese in every form imaginable, we are now active in every corner of the globe,” said Eberle. “We’re currently engaged in exciting projects in North America, Australia and Japan.”

As he reported, the company has seen healthy growth in both North America and especially India, where ALPMA systems are now being used for the first-ever fully industrial production of paneer cheese.

As Strohn explained, “ALPMA has established its global position as a technology leader, covering all of the process steps from milk to packaged cheese with a high degree of automation. Thanks to our engineering technologies and turnkey solutions for every aspect of dairy production, we now operate on five continents.”

Guests to the anniversary event had the chance to take a closer look at ALPMA’s high-performance and all-in-one systems. Roughly 4,500 visitors from across the region took the chance to learn more about the medium-sized enterprise’s portfolio and employment opportunities. An evening gala for all of the company’s current and former employees and their partners topped off the two-day anniversary festivities.

