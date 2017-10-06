Blue Bell ice cream launches cookie flavor
The new ice cream flavor features chunks of chocolate crème-filled cookies and cookie dough.
Blue Bell Ice Cream, Brenham, Texas, added a Cookie Two Step flavor to its extensive lineup. The flavor features vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, combined with chunks of chocolate crème-filled cookies and chocolate chip cookie dough pieces.
The suggested retail price is $7.69 per half gallon and it’s available year-round in stores in the Southeast and Southwest region, including Texas, New Mexico, North Carolina and Missouri.
A 1/2-cup serving contains 190 calories, 9 grams of fat, 16 grams of sugar and 4 grams of protein.
Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.