Blue Bell ice cream launches cookie flavor

Blue Bell Ice Cream, Brenham, Texas, added a Cookie Two Step flavor to its extensive lineup. The flavor features vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, combined with chunks of chocolate crème-filled cookies and chocolate chip cookie dough pieces.

The suggested retail price is $7.69 per half gallon and it’s available year-round in stores in the Southeast and Southwest region, including Texas, New Mexico, North Carolina and Missouri.

A 1/2-cup serving contains 190 calories, 9 grams of fat, 16 grams of sugar and 4 grams of protein.

