The Farmer’s Cow releases its Holiday egg nog for limited time

The Farmer’s Cow, Lebanon, Conn., released its limited-edition Holiday Egg Nog for the season.

The egg nog is sold in 32-ounce collectible glass bottles. The suggested retail price is $5.99. A 4-ounce serving contains 326 calories, 13 grams of fat, 44 grams of sugar and 8 grams of protein.

The flavored milk is sold at grocery stores and independent markets throughout Connecticut and Southeastern Massachusetts.

