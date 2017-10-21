The Farmer's Cow releases limited-edition Pumpkin Pie-flavored milk

The Farmer’s Cow, Lebanon, Conn., added another unique flavor to its line of limited-edition milks. Pumpkin Pie Milk is available for the fall season and is the sixth new flavor from the company since introducing limited-edition milk in February 2017.

Pumpkin Pie milk is made with whole-milk, blended with natural pumpkin flavor and just a touch of spice. There are no artificial flavors or colors and no high-fructose corn syrup.

A 1-cup serving contains 180 calories, 8 grams of fat, 21 grams of sugar (10 are added sugars) and 8 grams of protein. It’s produced in small batches and sold in collectible glass bottles and features a bright orange cap.

This unique flavor is available for a limited time beginning in late October through November, while supplies last. The flavored milk is sold in major retailers, supermarkets and independent grocers throughout Connecticut and select locations in Rhode Island for a suggested retail price is $5.99.