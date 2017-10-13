Dairy supplier news: New hires, promotions from Ampco Pumps, Beneo and more

PaperWorks Industries Inc., a leading manufacturer of paperboard and specialized folding cartons, named C. Anderson Bolton as president and chief executive officer.

Hayssen Flexible Systems named Douglas McGraw as its new president. Hayssen is a global packaging machinery supplier specializing in flexible packaging solutions for a wide range of industries, including cheese.

Wixon Inc., a taste solutions provider and manufacturer of seasonings, flavors and technologies, announced new management positions. Peter Caputa was promoted from chief financial officer to chief operating officer. Patrick McGarry has been named chief financial officer.

Ampco Pumps Co. hired Michael Boyd as business development manager for the Ampco Applied Products group. Boyd has 20 years of experience designing and sizing mixers and mixing systems for the food industries, among others.

To better serve its growing customer base in North America, Beneo, Inc., a leading manufacturer in functional ingredients, announced a significant expansion of its NAFTA sales and support team.

Members of BENEO’s expanded sales team include:

Mike Dail is regional sales manager, Midwest U.S.

is regional sales manager, Midwest U.S. Rick Jackson is regional sales manager, Great Lakes, U.S.

is regional sales manager, Great Lakes, U.S. Ernesto Duarte , sales manager, supports Beneo's sales activities in Mexico focusing mainly on the northern area of the country working from his office in Monterrey.

, sales manager, supports Beneo's sales activities in Mexico focusing mainly on the northern area of the country working from his office in Monterrey. Steven Gumeny is its NAFTA Regional Product Manager for rice ingredients and functional proteins.

is its NAFTA Regional Product Manager for rice ingredients and functional proteins. Carolina Saenz joined the company as a sales assistant for the NAFTA team.

Bunting Magnetics Co., a leader in moving, removing and holding metal, appointed Barry Voorhees as its product manager over metal detection.

Bill Broda Joins ESE Inc. as senior process control engineer. John Luther was also hired as project manager. The company also promoted Josh Gerstner to sales support coordinator, and promoted John Tertin to director of sales and marketing.

Q Laboratories hired Cathleen Owen as director of quality.

Shawn Minehart joined the Novexx Solutions Team as sales director for North America.

Sparc Systems, supplier of checkweighers, X-ray, label inspection, bespoke weighing systems appointed Daniel Frank as international sales manager.

BJM Pumps adds Ted Owen to its team, serving as applications engineer.