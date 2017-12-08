Hiland Dairy debuts holiday contest

Hiland Dairy Foods Co., Springfield, Mo., said it created a series of five weekly holiday emails offering holiday tips, crafts and Hiland coupons and recipes. The first in the series is titled Celebrate the Holidays with Gratitude.

Subscribers to the emails will be entered into Hiland’s "Host the Holidays Like a Pro" contest for a chance to win a KitchenAid stand mixer and a $50 Hiland coupon prize pack. The contest runs through Dec. 31, 2017, the company noted.