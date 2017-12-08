Dairy Processor News

Hiland Dairy debuts holiday contest

Subscribers to the company’s holiday emails will have a chance to win a Kitchen Aide Mixer and free dairy products.

Hiland Dairy Holiday Eggnog
December 8, 2017
Hiland Dairy Foods Co., Springfield, Mo., said it created a series of five weekly holiday emails offering holiday tips, crafts and Hiland coupons and recipes. The first in the series is titled Celebrate the Holidays with Gratitude.

Subscribers to the emails will be entered into Hiland’s "Host the Holidays Like a Pro" contest for a chance to win a KitchenAid stand mixer and a $50 Hiland coupon prize pack. The contest runs through Dec. 31, 2017, the company noted.

