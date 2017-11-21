Halo Top ice cream makes Time magazine's list of the ‘25 Best Inventions of 2017’

Halo Top Creamery, Los Angeles, said Time magazine selected Halo Top pints as one of the “25 Best Inventions of 2017.” Halo Top’s ice cream has only 240 to 360 calories and 20 to 24 grams of protein per pint, “all while delivering exceptional taste.”

The company said the Time article mentions that Halo Top’s “annual sales soared roughly 2,500% last year, and it recently beat out Häagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry’s to become the best-selling pint in America.”

The ice cream is the only food product included on this year’s list. Other inventions on the list include the Apple iPhone X, elevators capable of moving in multiple directions, NASA’s Mars InSight lander and fidget spinners, to name a few, Halo Top said.

“The entire Halo Top team is thrilled and thankful to Time magazine for recognizing us,” said Justin Woolverton, founder and CEO of Halo Top. “Our recognition now, in 2017, is at least as much a testament to our amazing fans and team as it is to the creation itself.”

Halo Top — which offers 25 different pint options, including seasonal varieties — noted that it has been busy recently. The company launched its first brick-and-mortar “Halo Top Scoop Shop” at Westfield Topanga in Los Angeles, introducing low-calorie soft serve and other menu items. Halo Top also recently debuted a lineup of seven non-dairy and vegan pints in flavors that include sea salt caramel, oatmeal cookie and more.