Litehouse launches ‘Center of Attention’ holiday promotion
The promotion puts the spotlight on the company’s Simply Artisan Reserve cheeses.
Litehouse Inc., Sandpoint, Idaho, said it is celebrating the holiday entertaining season with a “Center of Attention” promotion that will support retailers and highlight the company’s Simply Artisan Reserve blue Cheese and Gorgonzola center cuts. Historically, sales of Simply Artisan Reserve center cuts increase 60% on average during the holiday season, Litehouse said.
The “Center of Attention” promotion will run Nov. 6-Dec. 5, 2017, and will be supported by retail and consumer initiatives, including:
- In-store campaign and signage such as shelf talkers, easel-back displays and ad slicks.
- A broadcast segment featuring tips and tricks for holiday entertaining.
- A “Small Plates for Holiday Entertaining” listicle featuring delicious Simply Artisan Reserve recipes and products.
- Integrated social campaign and consumer sweepstakes on www.litehousefoods.com (Nov. 13-Dec. 5, 2017).
