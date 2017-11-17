Litehouse launches ‘Center of Attention’ holiday promotion

Litehouse Inc., Sandpoint, Idaho, said it is celebrating the holiday entertaining season with a “Center of Attention” promotion that will support retailers and highlight the company’s Simply Artisan Reserve blue Cheese and Gorgonzola center cuts. Historically, sales of Simply Artisan Reserve center cuts increase 60% on average during the holiday season, Litehouse said.

The “Center of Attention” promotion will run Nov. 6-Dec. 5, 2017, and will be supported by retail and consumer initiatives, including: