Sensus obtains Non-GMO Project verified certification for chicory root fiber

Sensus, producer of chicory root fiber, announced that its Frutafit and Frutalose products have been Non-GMO Project Verified in the United States. Recognizing the company’s ongoing commitment to clean and careful practices across the whole product supply chain, Sensus offers the broadest range of Non-GMO chicory root fiber powders and syrups, according to the company.

In total, ten Frutafit and Frutalose products have been approved as non-GMO in the United States. Frutafit inulin and Frutalose oligofructose are prebiotic, soluble dietary fibers that offer several nutritional and functional properties, including highly researched benefits for digestive wellness and weight management. Unlike alternative fiber sources such as corn, chicory root is a clean-label solution, offering extra appeal for manufacturers looking to expand their portfolio using ingredients from a natural source.

Sensus chicory root fiber is a dietary fiber that provides natural sweetness. It enables significant sugar reduction in food products, increases fiber content and enhances taste. For more information on Sensus’ Frutafit and Frutalose solutions, visit www.inspiredbyinulin.com.

SOURCE: Sensus