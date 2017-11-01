Darigold launches refrigerated ready-to-heat hot cocoa

Seattle-based Darigold introduced refrigerated hot cocoa in a resealable carton, offered in both quart and half-gallon sizes. The ready-to-heat cocoa is made with milk, cream and real cocoa. A 1-cup serving contains 290 calories, 14 grams of fat, 30 grams of sugar (17 are added sugars) and 10 grams of protein. The hot cocoa can be found at grocery stores in the Pacific Northwest, including Walmart, Costco stores in Seattle, and Safeway and Albertsons stores in Seattle and Portland. Darigold’s seasonal beverage will be available through March 2018. Quarts retail for $2.99.