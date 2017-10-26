California dairy families expand Seals for Good milk drive

California dairy farm families today announced the expansion of the Seals for Good social media challenge, which will provide an additional 2,000 gallons of milk to families and children affected by the California wildfires.

"Supporting families in need is a core value of our farm families,” said John Talbot, CEO of the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), Tracy, Calif. “The California fires affected so many — including dairy farmers, their friends and neighbors. This campaign is an easy way to show support and provide resources with a simple social media post."

Through Dec. 31, 2017, participants are invited to post a photo of a dairy product (cheese, yogurt, cottage cheese, butter or ice cream) showing the Real California Milk seal on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #SealsForGood. Dairy products with the seal are available in supermarkets and specialty stores across the U.S. and online, the CMAB said.

For each qualifying post, $5 — representing a gallon of milk — will be donated to the Great American Milk Drive (up to $30,000 total/6,000 gallons) through Feeding America to provide vouchers for fresh milk to families in need in California, Florida and Texas, the CMAB said.