Dairy checkoff awards scholarships to potential dairy leaders

The dairy checkoff awarded 12 academic scholarships to students enrolled in programs that emphasize dairy and who have shown potential to become future dairy leaders.

The National Dairy Promotion and Research Board (NDB), through Rosemont, Ill.-based Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), which manages the national dairy checkoff, said it annually awards $2,500 scholarships to each student. In addition, the NDB awards a $3,500 James H. Loper Jr. Memorial Scholarship to one outstanding scholarship recipient.

Eligible majors include journalism, communications/public relations, marketing, business, economics, nutrition, food science and agriculture education. Scholarship criteria include academic achievement and a career interest in a dairy-related discipline, as well as demonstrated leadership, initiative and integrity, DMI said.

Nora Faris, who attends the University of Missouri, earned the 2017-18 James H. Loper Jr. Memorial Scholarship. Students earning $2,500 scholarships include Alexandra Gambonini, California Polytechnic State University; Kirby Krogstad, South Dakota State University; Riley Lewis, Purdue University; Jason Perkins, Purdue University; Andrew Pryor, Middle Tennessee State University; Tony Rice, Pennsylvania State University; Audrey Schmitz, Kansas State University; Meghan Skiba, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Gabriella Sorg, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; Audrey Souza, South Dakota State University; and Jacob Weg, South Dakota State University, DMI said.