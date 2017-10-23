Green Valley Organics attains FODMAP Friendly certification

Sebastopol, Calif.-based Green Valley Organics, a processor of organic, lactose-free dairy products, said it become the first dairy brand in the United States to achieve FODMAP Friendly certification. FODMAPs — fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols — are poorly-absorbed carbohydrates that ferment in the gut, causing gas, bloating and uncomfortable IBS-type symptoms. A low-FODMAP diet is recognized by doctors and dietitians as one of the most effective treatments for IBS, Green Valley Organics said, which affects an estimated one in seven Americans.

“We’re proud to be America’s first FODMAP Friendly certified dairy,” said Rich Martin, vice president of sales and marketing for Green Valley Organics. “Label reading is a minefield for people trying to avoid FODMAPs. Adding the FODMAP Friendly certification logo to our package takes the guesswork out of finding low-FODMAP foods, helps simplify a complex and daunting process, and allows the joyful return of real dairy foods to the family table.”

Green Valley Organics said that bringing FODMAP Friendly certified products to market is in line with its longstanding commitment to make real dairy enjoyable for everyone.