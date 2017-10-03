Dairy Foods & BeveragesCheeseNew Dairy Products

Rojo’s expands its portfolio with a new line of Queso dips

rojo

Rojo's Salsa Con Queso and Queso Blanco

October 3, 2017
Rojo’s, Buena Park, Calif., expanded its portfolio with a new line of Queso dips. The dips come in two varieties: Salsa Con Queso — sour cream, creamy cotija and cream cheese, mixed with fresh tomatoes, onions and jalapeno peppers; and Queso Blanco — Monterey Jack and cotija cheeses combined with green chiles and jalapenos. The Queso Blanco variety contains 60 calories, 6 grams of fat, 1 gram of sugar and 1 gram of protein per 2-tablespoon serving. The dip is sold in 12-ounce tubs for a suggested retail price of $4.69. It’s available at retailers nationwide, including Safeway and Albertsons.

 

