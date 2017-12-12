Ingredion for Emerging Business to help start-up food and beverage manufacturers

Press release; Dec. 12, 2017 – Ingredion Inc., a global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, today introduced Ingredion for Emerging Business, a new U.S. initiative designed to help emerging food and beverage companies grow efficiently with customer-centric, innovative ingredient solutions, product development expertise, market insights and a new e-commerce platform.

Entrepreneurs now can turn their ideas into on-trend, scalable foods and beverages more quickly and efficiently with help from a new, uniquely qualified Ingredion for Emerging Business team.

“We understand that entrepreneurs wear many hats and want to draw on partner resources and capabilities to find the right ingredients, solve product and formulation challenges and get to market faster,” said Evan Hyman, director of Emerging Business at Ingredion. “Ingredion has the expertise to address many challenges start-ups face and can provide customer and market insights to help emerging businesses develop and bring trend-setting products to market.”

The new Emerging Business e-commerce platform, accessible at www.emergefaster.com, provides food and beverage entrepreneurs across a wide range of applications with a selected portfolio of Ingredion’s clean-label, non-GMO and conventional ingredient solutions, including starches, fibers, pulse proteins and sweeteners.

“After listening to the needs of emerging businesses, we built a small quantity order fulfillment solution to make it easy to purchase ingredients with a credit card,” said Hyman.

To learn more about Ingredion for Emerging Business, visit us online at www.emergefaster.com or call Ingredion at 1-800-713-0208.

SOURCE: Ingredion