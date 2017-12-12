KeVita expands its Master Brew Kombucha line with two new flavors
December 12, 2017
KeVita, Oxnard, Calif., expanded its Master Brew Kombucha line of kombucha teas with two new flavors: Roots Beer and blueberry basil. Roots Beer is a blend of earthy roots, cinnamon and vanilla flavors. The two flavors are available nationwide at Whole Foods Market. A 15.2-ounce bottle has a suggested retail price of $3.49. An 8-ounce serving of the blueberry basil flavor contains 30 calories and 7 grams of sugar.
