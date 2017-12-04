Lavender Pond Farm introduces small-batch gourmet lemonade with lavender
December 4, 2017
Lavender Pond Farm, Killingworth, Conn., introduced small-batch gourmet lemonade infused with farm-fresh lavender and sweetened with organic raw honey. The lemonade is locally brewed and bottled. The suggested retail price is $4 for a 16-ounce bottle at Lavender Pond Farm and on its website, with distribution expected in New England. An 8-ounce serving contains 50 calories and 14 grams of sugar.
