Submit your entries for 2018 Breakthrough Award honors

Dairy Foods and the American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI), Elmhurst, Ill., once again will be honoring dairy processors for innovative products, manufacturing processes, research and development efforts, or marketing programs. The 2018 Breakthrough Award for Dairy Ingredient Innovation will celebrate achievements by dairy processing members of ADPI.

Dairy Foods and ADPI are soliciting entries in four categories:

Innovative milk-derived or whey-derived dairy ingredient products

Innovative processing or packaging of dairy ingredients

Innovative breakthroughs in R&D or quality assurance of dairy ingredients

Innovative marketing of a dairy ingredient

Individuals representing Dairy Foods and ADPI will be judging the entries, selecting one deserving entry for Breakthrough Award honors. Dairy Foods will present the award at the ADPI's annual conference in April.

The deadline for entries is Feb. 15, 2018. The winner will be profiled in the magazine, on dairyfoods.com and in ADPI publications.

For more information and to submit an entry, go to https://www.dairyfoods.com/ADPI-Breakthrough-Award.