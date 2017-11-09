Submit your entries for 2018 Breakthrough Award honors
The Breakthrough Award for Dairy Ingredient Innovation honors achievements by dairy processing members of the American Dairy Products Institute.
Dairy Foods and the American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI), Elmhurst, Ill., once again will be honoring dairy processors for innovative products, manufacturing processes, research and development efforts, or marketing programs. The 2018 Breakthrough Award for Dairy Ingredient Innovation will celebrate achievements by dairy processing members of ADPI.
Dairy Foods and ADPI are soliciting entries in four categories:
- Innovative milk-derived or whey-derived dairy ingredient products
- Innovative processing or packaging of dairy ingredients
- Innovative breakthroughs in R&D or quality assurance of dairy ingredients
- Innovative marketing of a dairy ingredient
Individuals representing Dairy Foods and ADPI will be judging the entries, selecting one deserving entry for Breakthrough Award honors. Dairy Foods will present the award at the ADPI's annual conference in April.
The deadline for entries is Feb. 15, 2018. The winner will be profiled in the magazine, on dairyfoods.com and in ADPI publications.
For more information and to submit an entry, go to https://www.dairyfoods.com/ADPI-Breakthrough-Award.
