Saputo to acquire Montchevre

Saputo Inc., Montreal, said it entered into an agreement to acquire Betin Inc., doing business as Montchevre. Montchevre’s activities are conducted at one manufacturing facility located in Belmont, Wis.The business employs approximately 319 people.

Montchevre manufactures, markets and distributes goat cheese in the United States, mainly under the Montchevre brand, Saputo said. The transaction will enable the Saputo's U.S. Cheese Division to broaden its presence in specialty cheese in the United States.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approval, and is expected to close by the end of 2017.