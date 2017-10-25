Nestlé Nesquik debuts chocolate milk QuikStache campaign

Nestlé Nesquik, a brand of Arlington, Va.-based Nestlé USA, said it is teaming up with the Movember Foundation, the only global charity focused solely on men's health, to introduce the Nesquik chocolate milk "QuikStache" campaign. The campaign, to be launched in November, aims to raise awareness of men's health.

Over the past decade, the Movember Foundation has made the moustache an iconic image to generate awareness of men's health. By joining forces with Movember, Nesquik is encouraging fans of all ages and genders to make a Nesquik chocolate milk moustache as part of this year's Movember initiatives.

"The standing values and mission of the Movember Foundation are ones to be admired, and we at Nestlé and Nesquik are big supporters of how the organization raises awareness for tough issues in a fun and community-driven way," said Melanie Zachar, Nesquik Marketing Manager. "This year, we wanted to celebrate Movember and introduce a new element of delicious creativity to the cause with the QuikStache to help drive additional discussion on this important topic and the importance of nutrition overall."

Nesquik said it pledged to match every $10 donation made to the Movember Foundation in support of its mission to help men live happier, healthier, longer lives, up to $50,000, on Movember's 10th birthday. Donations can be made at us.movember.com from 12:00 a.m. EST on Nov. 10, 2017, until 12:00 a.m. EST on Nov. 11, 2017.