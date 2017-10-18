Stonyfield recalls O'Soy strawberry soy yogurt

Londonderry, N.H.-based organic yogurt maker Stonyfield said it is voluntarily recalling a specific code date of its O'Soy strawberry soy yogurt because it might contain dairy yogurt instead of soy yogurt as labeled. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product was initially distributed to California, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin, Stonyfield said. The yogurt is sold at natural food stores and grocery retailers nationwide.

The specific product being recalled comes in a 5.3-ounce cup. It has the code date of November 4, 2017, on the lid.

The issue was identified after receiving two consumer complaints, Stonyfield said. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date.

"Our first priority has always been and will always be the health and well-being of our consumers," said Esteve Torrens, Stonyfield CEO. "While we continue to investigate this issue we believe recalling all potentially affected cups is the most responsible and transparent choice at this time."