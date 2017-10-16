Tetra Pak's Coiled heat exchanger can be used with diverse products
Designed for maximum versatility and efficiency in heat treatment, the Tetra Pak Coiled Heat Exchanger provides heating and cooling for an extensive range of products, from smooth, high-viscosity sauces and desserts to chunky products with particles. The coiled mono-tube unit provides gentle mechanical treatment, ensuring excellent integrity for particles up to 25 mm in diameter. The unit’s 300-bar pressure enables higher capacities of high-viscosity products, improving production efficiency. The heat exchanger is available with an energy recovery feature that reduces heating and cooling energy consumption by up to 47%.
847-955-6000; www.tetrapakusa.com
