World Dairy Expo auction raises $33,823

The 15th annual World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest auction, held on Oct. 3 at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wis., was a smashing success, raising $33,823 to benefit a number of dairy-related efforts.

Up for bid at the auction were the award-winning cheese, ice cream, butter, sour cream, yogurt and other dairy products from this year’s World Dairy Expo Champion Dairy Product Contest. The contest was sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association (WDPA), Middleton, Wis.

“This year’s contest far-exceeded our hopes and expectations” stated Brad Legreid, executive director, WDPA. “The number of product entries jumped almost 30% from last year, reaching a record total of 1,489 entries.

“These entries encompassed a full range of dairy products submitted by a comprehensive collection of dairy plants throughout North America,” he added. “This contest keeps growing at a staggering rate as more and more companies learn about it and its myriad benefits.”

The 79 first-place winners received their trophies at the Oct. 3 auction and will have unique opportunities to market and promote their award-winning products, WDPA said.

A portion of the auction proceeds will be used to fund the Dr. Robert L. Bradley Scholarship, the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association Scholarship and the MATC Culinary Foundation Scholarship, which will be awarded annually to deserving students pursuing, careers in the dairy industry. WDPA said it will also use a portion of the proceeds to fund a major sponsorship of the National Collegiate Dairy Product Judging Contest. Product donations have also been made in the past to the MATC Culinary Arts School, the University of Wisconsin Food Science Dept., the Ronald McDonald House and Second Harvest Food Bank.