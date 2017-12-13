IGOR and Norseland Inc. form strategic alliance

Italy-based IGOR, a producer of Italian Gorgonzola cheese entered into a strategic alliance with Darien, Conn.-headquartered Norseland Inc., the exclusive importer of Jarlsberg cheese and a marketer of specialty food products in the United States, effective January 2018. This unique partnership will cultivate growth opportunities for exact-weight Gorgonzola across all channels, the companies said.

“We are proud to represent the leader in Italian Gorgonzola cheese production. IGOR has superior quality control standards that ensure we are selling the best and safest Gorgonzola product on the market,” said John J. Sullivan, president and CEO of Norseland Inc. “Additionally, IGOR has an unparalleled commitment to family, and it is a pleasure to work directly with the third-generation owners.”

Fabio Leonardi, CEO of IGOR Gorgonzola also expressed pleasure with the deal.

“With great satisfaction, we have signed this alliance for an important market like the United States of America, where blue cheeses are highly appreciated and consumed,” he said. “With Norseland, as a leader in cheese distribution, we have found the same motivations as IGOR for quality, professionalism and passion.”