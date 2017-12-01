Finlandia Cheese launches gourmet spreadable cheeses

Finlandia Cheese, Parsippany, N.J., launched creamy gourmet cheese, a spreadable cheese that can also be used for dipping and in cooking. The non-GMO cheese is available in seven flavors, including zesty pepper, black garlic, garden dill and sweet lemon. The garlic variety contains 70 calories, 7 grams of fat, 1 gram of sugar and 2 grams of protein per 2-tablespoon serving. It’s sold at select grocery stores and supermarkets throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Philadelphia and Chicago. It retails for $3.99 per 7-ounce tub.