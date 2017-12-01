Dairy Foods & BeveragesCheeseCultured DairyIce Cream/NoveltiesMilk
Best dairy products poll

The 10 best new dairy products of 2017

We picked our favorite innovative new dairy products, now it's time for you to vote for yours.

New dairy products like Halo Top ice cream, Dreaming Cow’s Lush drinkable yogurts, Arla Foods’ squeezable cream cheese and noosa mates mix-in-style yogurts are among the 10 Best New Dairy Products of 2017, according to Dairy Foods.

Editors Sarah Kennedy and Kathie Canning reviewed all the new dairy products published in Dairy Foods magazine and on dairyfoods.com in 2017. From the hundreds of products, we nominated 30, and then picked our 10 favorites, based on originality, creativity, packaging design and taste.

Each product chosen made an impression and many tapped into popular trends — like snacking, convenience and portability, and unique flavor concepts. Now we invite you to vote for your favorites among the 30 nominated foods and beverages.

See the entire list of our editors' favorites here. 

Visitors to DairyFoods.com can vote for their favorites from the 30 nominees, see the link below. After voting, we encourage you to share your favorites via Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag #BestDairy2017. The poll closes January 5, 2018 and winners will be announced online January 8, 2018.

See our entire list of nominees and VOTE for your favorites here. 

Managing Editor Sarah M. Kennedy has a diverse media background, which includes website editing, digital marketing and features writing. Sarah contributes to Dairy Foods magazine, manages the Eat.Drink.Dairy pages, the website and the newsletters, in addition to participating in the brand's social media channels. She was previously associate editor for the magazine. Other previous experience includes managing a cooking and recipe website, where she handled content creation, blogging, newsletter production and social media. Prior to that, professional experience includes Cision, where she was a research editor and features writer. kennedys@dairyfoods.com

