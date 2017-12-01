New dairy products like Halo Top ice cream, Dreaming Cow’s Lush drinkable yogurts, Arla Foods’ squeezable cream cheese and noosa mates mix-in-style yogurts are among the 10 Best New Dairy Products of 2017, according to Dairy Foods.

Editors Sarah Kennedy and Kathie Canning reviewed all the new dairy products published in Dairy Foods magazine and on dairyfoods.com in 2017. From the hundreds of products, we nominated 30, and then picked our 10 favorites, based on originality, creativity, packaging design and taste.

Each product chosen made an impression and many tapped into popular trends — like snacking, convenience and portability, and unique flavor concepts. Now we invite you to vote for your favorites among the 30 nominated foods and beverages.

Visitors to DairyFoods.com can vote for their favorites from the 30 nominees, see the link below. After voting, we encourage you to share your favorites via Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag #BestDairy2017. The poll closes January 5, 2018 and winners will be announced online January 8, 2018.