SICK Sensor Intelligence has a flow sensor for hygienic, demanding environments

The new non-contact Dosic ultrasonic flow sensor from SICK Sensor Intelligence is used to detect the flow volume of conductive and non-conductive liquids. With its measurement channel and stainless-steel housing, the ultrasonic flowmeter is suitable for measuring tasks in hygienic and highly demanding environments. The rugged and compact model, combined with a hygienic design, ensures highly reliable measurement results, according to the company. This makes the sensor ideal for a wide range of applications, including those where space restrictions or aggressive media play a role.

+49 (0) 7681 202 4183; www.sick.com