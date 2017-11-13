Dairy Processing and EquipmentEquipmentOperations

SICK Sensor Intelligence has a flow sensor for hygienic, demanding environments

Equipment for DairyProcessors.jpg
November 13, 2017
KEYWORDS equipment for dairy processors / testing equipment
Reprints
No Comments

The new non-contact Dosic ultrasonic flow sensor from SICK Sensor Intelligence is used to detect the flow volume of conductive and non-conductive liquids. With its measurement channel and stainless-steel housing, the ultrasonic flowmeter is suitable for measuring tasks in hygienic and highly demanding environments. The rugged and compact model, combined with a hygienic design, ensures highly reliable measurement results, according to the company. This makes the sensor ideal for a wide range of applications, including those where space restrictions or aggressive media play a role.

+49 (0) 7681 202 4183; www.sick.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.