Saputo to close Fond du Lac, Wis., cheese plant

Saputo Inc., Montréal, said it will close its cheese manufacturing facility in Fond du Lac, Wis. The closure is scheduled in May 2018.

The current production will be integrated into the company's newly constructed blue cheese facility in Almena, Wis. In all, approximately 126 employees will be impacted, Saputo said. These employees will be provided with severance and outplacement support; and some will be offered the possibility of transferring to other Saputo locations.

Over recent years, Saputo has maintained efforts to pursue additional efficiencies and decrease costs while strengthening its market presence. Saputo said the decision is part of the company's continual analysis of its overall activities.