Deville Technologies’ scale Inclined Conveyor offers more efficient, sanitary conveying

Deville

Deville Technologies’ next-gen Inclined Conveyor

November 9, 2017
KEYWORDS conveyors / equipment for dairy processors
Deville Technologies’ next-gen Inclined Conveyor design is specifically designed to optimize space and allow for superior cheese containment. The conveyor is now available for full integration with the FS40 line. It features a clean-in-place system that simultaneously cleans both sides of the belt and a trough-like design that makes containment and yield of shredded and diced cheeses possible. Additional adjustments to its tensioning system allow for an even balance throughout.

866-404-4545; www.devilletechnologies.com

