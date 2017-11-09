Deville Technologies’ scale Inclined Conveyor offers more efficient, sanitary conveying

Deville Technologies’ next-gen Inclined Conveyor design is specifically designed to optimize space and allow for superior cheese containment. The conveyor is now available for full integration with the FS40 line. It features a clean-in-place system that simultaneously cleans both sides of the belt and a trough-like design that makes containment and yield of shredded and diced cheeses possible. Additional adjustments to its tensioning system allow for an even balance throughout.

