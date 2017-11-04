Dairy supplier news from IMA Dairy, Cargill

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) elected Patrick Carroll, president of IMA Dairy & Food USA, as a new board director. An industry veteran, Carroll is president of the American dairy and food division of the Italian headquartered packaging machinery manufacturer, IMA S.p.A. IMA Dairy & Food includes several worldwide production sites with over 1,000 employees, manufacturing an extensive range of packaging equipment for the dairy and food industries. IMA Dairy & Food USA, based in Leominster, Mass., handles sales, service and support for the United States and Canada.

Cargill Animal Nutrition hired Dr. Mac Campbell as a dairy technical specialist supporting the Mid-Atlantic region. Dr. Campbell obtained his B.S. in 2012 in Animal Science with a focus in dairy at the University of Maryland, and his Ph.D. in dairy science from the University of Vermont through the William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute.

Mondelēz International hired Glen Walter as executive vice president and president, North America. In this role, he will be responsible for leading the company's $7 billion business in the United States and Canada.

Bryan Griffen joined PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, as director of industry services. Griffen comes to PMMI after 19 years at Nestle. While at Nestle, he rose through the ranks from senior electrical project engineer to his most recent position as group engineering manager, Corporate Engineering for Nestle USA & Canada.

Meritech, provider of fully automated handwashing and footwear sanitizing, promoted Michele Colbert to president and Alison Smith as vice president of sales. Colbert will have the primary responsibility for organizational strategy and growth. Smith will have the primary responsibility for sales strategy and overseeing product sales.

Simon Zimmer joined Caloris Engineering as business development manager, Water Recovery. Zimmer will work with Caloris customers to introduce the company’s sustainable water recovery solutions into their facilities. Caloris offers a suite of technology, including evaporators, membrane systems and dryers, to help processors recover clean water for reuse and manage solids for recovery or for more economical disposal.

Beneo, manufacturer of functional ingredients, expanded its NAFTA sales and support team with the appointment of Mary Karpati to serve as the company’s Southwest Region sales manager.