Ben & Jerry’s introduces ‘Special Stash’ flavor with Jimmy Fallon: Marshmallow Moon

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s, Burlington, Vt., introduced a new flavor with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon called Marshmallow Moon as part of its extremely limited-time “Special Stash” line.

Marshmallow Moon features vanilla ice cream with marshmallow and graham cracker swirls and fudge flakes. The flavor kicks off Ben & Jerry's “Special Stash” offering, where the ice cream maker will release small-run artisan batches of funky flavors available in Scoop Shops nationwide and store.benjerry.com to purchase for a limited time only.

The suggested retail price is $6.99 at Ben & Jerry's e-store and around $5 to $6 in Scoop Shops. A 1/2-cup serving contains 290 calories, 16 grams of fat, 26 grams of sugar and 4 grams of protein.

The marshmallow variety is the second exclusive flavor for The Tonight Show star. Fallon's current full-time flavor, Tonight Dough, has earned a spot as one of Ben & Jerry's top ten flavors ever since its release.

Like Tonight Dough, all of the proceeds from every Marshmallow Moon pint sold will benefit the SeriousFun Children's Network — an organization committed to providing children living with serious illnesses with life-changing camp experiences, in the safest and most supportive environment and with the highest-quality medical care. Proceeds from Tonight Dough have raised more than $1.2 million dollars for SeriousFun, supporting programs that have a lasting impact on the lives of children with serious illnesses and their family members around the world, totally free of charge, according to Ben & Jerry's.