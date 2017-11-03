Dairy Foods & BeveragesIce Cream/Novelties
Ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s introduces ‘Special Stash’ flavor with Jimmy Fallon: Marshmallow Moon

The limited-time flavor is the second exclusive flavor for The Tonight Show star.

Ben & Jerry's Jimmy Fallon Marshmallow Moon
November 3, 2017
KEYWORDS ice cream flavors / ice cream products / new dairy products
Reprints
No Comments

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s, Burlington, Vt., introduced a new flavor with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon called Marshmallow Moon as part of its extremely limited-time “Special Stash” line.

Marshmallow Moon features vanilla ice cream with marshmallow and graham cracker swirls and fudge flakes. The flavor kicks off Ben & Jerry's “Special Stash” offering, where the ice cream maker will release small-run artisan batches of funky flavors available in Scoop Shops nationwide and store.benjerry.com to purchase for a limited time only.

The suggested retail price is $6.99 at Ben & Jerry's e-store and around $5 to $6 in Scoop Shops. A 1/2-cup serving contains 290 calories, 16 grams of fat, 26 grams of sugar and 4 grams of protein.

The marshmallow variety is the second exclusive flavor for The Tonight Show star. Fallon's current full-time flavor, Tonight Dough, has earned a spot as one of Ben & Jerry's top ten flavors ever since its release.

Like Tonight Dough, all of the proceeds from every Marshmallow Moon pint sold will benefit the SeriousFun Children's Network — an organization committed to providing children living with serious illnesses with life-changing camp experiences, in the safest and most supportive environment and with the highest-quality medical care. Proceeds from Tonight Dough have raised more than $1.2 million dollars for SeriousFun, supporting programs that have a lasting impact on the lives of children with serious illnesses and their family members around the world, totally free of charge, according to Ben & Jerry's.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.