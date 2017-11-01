Yooli Foods makes artisan-style farmer’s cheese cremes
The soft and fresh spoonable cheeses are high in protein.
Irvine, Calif.-based Yooli Foods makes artisan-style farmer's cheese cremes, soft and fresh spoonable cheeses that are high in protein.
It's sold in three flavors: honey lemon zest, strawberry and vanilla. The cheese is made with Grade A skim milk and cream, cane sugar and natural flavors. The dairy product is 99% lactose-free and contains contain no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners.
The strawberry variety contains 120 calories, 14 grams of sugar and 16 grams of protein per 4.4-ounce cup. The creamy cheese retails for $1.79 per cup. It's available in Yes! stores in Washington, D.C. and select stores in California.
