Team USA athletes fuel path to Olympics, Paralympics with milk

The Milk Life campaign is celebrating dozens of athletes fueled by milk with the announcement of its full roster of Team Milk athletes. The group comprises more than 30 Team USA athletes across the country who have always trusted milk as part of their training — and are now paired with and backed by local milk brands and dairy organizations.

“Milk has played such an important role in helping fuel the training of U.S. Olympians and Paralympians all across the country through the years,” said Julia Kadison, CEO MilkPEP, the group behind the Milk Life campaign. “Now, it’s such an honor to also help provide financial support to these athletes at a local level.”

Among its more than 30 elite U.S. athletes, Team Milk’s roster features many recognizable names, said Washington D.C.-based MilkPEP, including:

Kristi Yamaguchi: Skating since the age of 6, Yamaguchi is one of the most prominent female figure skaters in history. She is a 1992 U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, two-time World Champion (1991 and 1992) and 1992 U.S. Champion. She was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 2005.

Maddie Bowman: Bowman has been skiing since the age of 2 and is one of the most decorated female freeskiers in history, including earning the first-ever Olympic Gold Medal in women’s halfpipe skiing at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014.

Rico Roman: Roman is a 2014 U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist and two-time World Champion sled hockey player. He also is a Purple Heart recipient following his service with the U.S. Army in Iraq, where he was injured by an improvised explosive device.

Joss Christensen: Christensen is one of the most distinguished male freeskiers in history, earning the title of champion at the Grand Prix three years in a row and the first-ever Olympic Gold Medal in men's slopestyle skiing at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014

Jamie Anderson: Anderson took home the first-ever Olympic Gold Medal in women’s slopestyle snowboarding at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014 and is recognized as the most decorated slopestyle snowboarder in X Games history.

As part of its partnership with the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), which began with the Olympic Games Rio 2016, Milk Life will support the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams with fully integrated marketing campaigns through the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. This first-of-its-kind category partnership and 360 campaign will feature Team Milk athletes in a variety of television, digital and in-store advertising, and unique athlete digital content, which will run throughout the duration of the Olympic Winter Games 2018, MilkPEP noted.

Team USA athletes are proud to represent the cities and towns they come from, which is why Team Milk is connecting its roster of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes with the milk brands and dairy councils they trust — right in their hometowns. These local organizations are proud to stand behind Team Milk athletes and help fuel their journeys to PyeongChang, as they train to compete on the world’s biggest stage.

Team Milk’s roster spans across a variety of states nationwide. To learn more about these athletes and the Milk Life campaign, visit milklife.com/teamusa.