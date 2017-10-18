Archon Industries' rear trigger 'baby' spray nozzle for washdown service
October 18, 2017
No Comments
Archon Industries Inc. offers a rear trigger “baby” spray nozzle for washdown service. The model RTB16 is available in bronze and stainless steel material and with a replaceable rubber body cover. The model RTB16 is rated for a max operating temperature of 200° F at 150 psi. Lightweight and easy to operate, it features a comfortable hand grip, a stainless steel valve stem and a heavy-duty construction.
800-554-1394; www.archonind.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.