Reap the benefits of sustainable milk packaging solutions

The recent boom in the retail sector has triggered a sea change in the way milk is packaged and distributed in urban centers. The rising consumption of milk and changing lifestyles have challenged the dairy industry to delve deeper into smarter packaging solutions that not only are durable, cost-effective and recyclable, but also use less energy and water and emit fewer greenhouse gases. Ideally, in a circular economy, it is important to keep the associated consequences in mind along with the availability of alternative resources.

Plastic packaging offers cascading benefits to the value chain in the form of extended food life without needing refrigeration and reduced transportation emissions. Using plastic packaging instead of cartons helps cut down environmental costs to nearly four times less than conventional alternatives.

Check out these six smart and sustainable packaging innovations that that are transforming old-fashioned milk packaging:

Tap-it dispensers

This modernized version of the milk bag is an innovative solution that offers secure and convenient tapping of liquid from stand-up pouches and plastic pillow bags. This liquid dispenser is made using reusable plastic and is specifically designed for bagged liquids while ensuring that the contents remain protected from pollutants. The self-sealing mechanism of this user-friendly dispenser reduces spillage to a minimum.

Milk bag in a jug

Made from LDPE, these milk bags are highly durable and fitted within a reusable jug containing a spike that pierces the bag. The design ensures a no-leak seal and pours the milk through the spout. With more and more people living with smaller families, plastic packaging makes an ideal solution to stock dairy products while producing much less waste.

Bio-degradable milk bag pack

Designed from a flexible polymer film, this multi-layered milk bag consists of 60% polypropylene and polyethylene and 40% calcium carbonate. The package is extremely light in weight —material usage is reduced by 40% in comparison to a conventional carton. Despite being lightweight, it stands steadily on a flat bottom and features an air-filled handle for an easy grip, enabling no-spill pouring.

Milk in a pouch

In several countries, the dairy industry is also using pouch packaging for milk. Made from polypropylene, this pouch is reusable, easy-to-pour and produces 75% less waste than conventional milk packaging. Plastic packaging is commercially feasible and stabilizes the cost of raw materials, making it easy and practical to execute.

Green milk packaging

Green milk packaging is made up of cardboard pulp with a plastic bag on the inside. In fact, the bag can also be called a bag-in-a-box, and its carbon footprint is 48% lower than that of milk bottles made using HDPE. Innovative, sustainable and stylish, green milk packaging can be recycled again and consumes less than 0.5% of the space of traditional milk packaging if dumped in a landfill.

Squeezy stand-up pouch with straw

This new, low-cost form of milk packaging is easy-to-use, easier to dispose of and superior to the paper carton, which is much more expensive. This stand-up pouch is fitted with a straw and compresses into a small mass when it is empty, making disposal low-cost and efficient. The squeeze feature facilitates maximum and effortless evacuation of milk.