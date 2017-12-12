Dairy Processor News

Video: Hear Charlie Cook, editor and publisher of the Cook Political Report, speak with IDFA

Cook will be a featured speaker at Dairy Forum 2018.

December 12, 2017
Charlie Cook, editor and publisher of the Cook Political Report and a featured speaker at Dairy Forum 2018, spoke with Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA, about the factors that will most likely affect the midterm elections. He also shared what he thinks dairy leaders need to know before making decisions and planning for the year ahead.

