Land O'Lakes Inc. promotes two execs

Land O'Lakes Inc., Arden Hills, Minn., said it promoted Beth Ford to chief operating officer, Land O'Lakes Businesses, and Brad Oelmann to chief operating officer, Land O'Lakes Services.

"As Land O'Lakes continues to deliver year-over-year record earnings, we are solidifying our management strategy for the future," said Chris Policinski, president and CEO, Land O'Lakes Inc.

Ford’s role will expand to include overall responsibility for the WinField United business. In addition, she will continue P&L responsibility for both the Purina Animal Nutrition and the Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods businesses and retain her previous responsibilities for systemwide supply chain, operations and IT, the cooperative said.

With the evolving omnichannel expectation of consumers and customers, Ford will also lead development of Land O’Lakes’ e-commerce platform. This portfolio enables Ford to make integrated decisions for the company and to respond to market opportunities and challenges with agility.

Since being named the head of the food and feed businesses, Ford has guided successful strategic and financial years, Land O’Lakes said. She joined Land O'Lakes in 2011 from International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF).

Oelmann was named executive vice president, member relations, business development services in spring 2017. His new role will bring together all services Land O'Lakes offers to its coop members. In addition to his current responsibilities for member services and business development services, Oelmann will add overall responsibility for Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN, crop nutrients, FLM harvest and government relations, Land O’Lakes said.

In addition to being CEO of both United Suppliers Inc. at a time of exponential growth and Aligned Ag Distributors, a wholesale crop inputs distribution company, he played key marketing roles for United Suppliers and spent a year with United Agri Products (UAP) as director of products and markets, the cooperative said.

Both promotions are effective Jan. 1, 2018.