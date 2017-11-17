Halo Top introduces seasonal Gingerbread House flavor

Los Angeles-based Halo Top Creamery launched its new seasonal flavor, Gingerbread House, available for a limited time this December. The ice cream features ginger cookie bites and swirls of icing.

This is the second seasonal flavor for the ice cream company. It launched limited edition pumpkin pie in September. A 1/2-cup contains 90 calories, 3.5 grams of fat, 7 grams of sugar, 6 grams of sugar alcohol and 5 grams of protein. It contains 360 calories and 20 grams of protein per pint.



The ice cream is available nationwide through December. The suggested retail price is $3.99 to $4.99.

Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.