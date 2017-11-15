Dairy Processor News

Pinkberry launches Pitch Perfect 3 promotion with Universal Pictures

The frozen yogurt brand is giving away a trip for two to the premiere in LA.

Pinkberry Pitch Perfect 3 promotion
November 15, 2017
KEYWORDS dairy processor news / yogurt marketing / yogurt processor news
Frozen yogurt chain Pinkberry, Scottsdale, Ariz., launched a promotion in support of the movie Pitch Perfect 3 from Universal Studios, “creating a harmony of flavor and fun.”

As part of the promotion, fans are encouraged to “step into the spotlight” for a chance to win a trip for two to the premiere of Pitch Perfect 3, as well as other prizes. To enter, fans simply snap a photo of their favorite Pinkberry swirl, give it a “Totally Pitchin' name,” and share it to social media using the hashtag #PitchPerfectPinkberry, the company said.

